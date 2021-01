Members of a local electoral commission count ballots after polls closed during a parliamentary election in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY (Reuters) - The Nur Otan party led by Kazakhstan’s powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide in Sunday’s lower house election, exit poll data showed.

Nur Otan won almost 72% of the vote, according to the Public Opinion research institute, a local pollster.