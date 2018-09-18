FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kazakh president's aide Smailov appointed finance minister

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Tuesday appointed his aide Alikhan Smailov as finance minister, continuing a broader government reshuffle.

Smailov, 45, had earlier worked as deputy finance minister of the oil-rich Central Asian nation, deputy foreign minister and head of the state statistics committee.

He replaced Bakhyt Sultanov, who this month became mayor of Astana, the capital city, after running the Finance Ministry for almost five years.

Nazarbayev also replaced his veteran chief of staff this month.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

