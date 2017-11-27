FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan hopes for Karachaganak gas field deal by year-end
Sections
Featured
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
honduras
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 27, 2017 / 7:47 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Kazakhstan hopes for Karachaganak gas field deal by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan hopes to settle a dispute with global energy companies developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field in the coming weeks, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters on Monday.

“I hope that before the end of this year we and the (Karachaganak) shareholders... will invite you to a table where we will sign something,” Bozumbayev said, adding that progress had been made in the talks “in Kazakhstan’s favor”.

Kazakhstan filed a $1.6 billion claim against foreign firms developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field in 2015, one of the companies has said.

The Energy Ministry has said the row was over how each party’s share in the field’s output was calculated.

In September, Bozumbayev told Reuters the former Soviet republic had received an offer from the consortium, but considered it insufficient.

Eni and Shell each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in northwest Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate.

Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent, Chevron Corp has 18 percent and Lukoil owns 13.5 percent.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.