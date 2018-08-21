FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 2:00 PM / a few seconds ago

CPC reduces CPC Blend export plan by 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) plans to pump about 60 million tonnes of CPC Blend via the CPC pipeline this year, down from the previous plan for 67 million tonnes, CPC told Reuters on Tuesday.

An exterior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

‘We ... expect to pump around 60 million tonnes, but it (the export volume), of course, depends on producers,” CPC said.

On a daily basis CPC Blend crude oil exports will be 10 percent lower than with the previous plan, Reuters calculations show.

Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva and Olga Yagova; Editing by David Goodman

