Kazakh oil output remains under pressure amid power outages

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kazakh oil production remains some 130,000 barrels per day below average amid power outages caused by winter weather, a source familiar with the daily output data told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, Kazakhstan, a party to the agreement to cut oil production led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, reduced its oil output by nearly 200,000 bpd per day as poor winter weather caused power outages and led to transit disruptions at some routes.

As of Jan 17, oil output in Kazakhstan was restored to 1.62 million bpd but was still some 130,000 bpd less than the 1.75 million bpd pumped before the power outages, the source said, citing the energy ministry’s data.

Production was still down at Kazakhstan’s two main oil fields, Tengiz and Kashagan, said the first source and the second source, familiar with the output data at the two fields, confirmed.

Kashagan is due to undergo planned maintenance on Jan. 15-27, the energy ministry has said. The ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment, the same as companies-operators of Tengiz and Kashagan.

According to the sources, production remained under pressure amid fresh power outages in Kazakhstan’s west, where the two fields are located.

Kazakh power company KEGOC said in a statement last week that winter weather had triggered power outages in the country’s western areas on Jan. 15 but operations were fully restored on Jan. 16.