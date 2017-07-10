Kazakhstan says remains committed to global oil output cut deal

1 Min Read
ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan remains committed to its obligations under the global oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members which lasts until April 2018, the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministry added that there were no any proposals from the deal's participants on the extension of the agreement or on changing the depth of the cuts. "That is why this question is not being considered now," the ministry said.
Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova