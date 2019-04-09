World News
Kazakh leader to address nation amid snap election speculation

FILE PHOTO - Kazakhstan's interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, his office said, amid speculation that the oil-exporting nation is headed towards an early presidential election.

Tokayev’s office did not disclose the topic of his address scheduled for 13:00 local time (0700 GMT), but it will follow the interim president’s meetings with senior officials and political party leaders to discuss the “domestic political agenda”.

