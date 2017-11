LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan have stressed the need for OPEC and non-OPEC countries to adhere to agreed oil production cuts fully and continuously, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih delivered a message to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev from Saudi King Salman on Friday.

(This story was refiled to remove extraneous word in Saudi king’s name.)