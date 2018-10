ALMATY (Reuters) - The world’s biggest uranium miner, Kazakh state firm Kazatomprom KZTPR.UL, confirmed on Monday its intention to list global depository receipts on the London stock exchange as part of an initial public offering.

The company, which announced the preliminary plan last week and said it would also list shares and GDR’s in Kazakhstan, will hold a road show from Oct.31, it said in a statement.