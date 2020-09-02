Blackstone, GIP make takeover bid for Kansas City Southern: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A clutch of investors led by Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) has made a takeover bid for U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern (KSU.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) submitted a fresh takeover bid after an earlier attempt was rebuffed by the company, the people said, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2QPlsss)

WSJ had reported in July that the buyout investor group was considering a takeover bid for Kansas City Southern in a deal valued at about $20 billion.

Kansas City Southern, which has a market capital over $17 billion, was not immediately available for comment.