Private equity firms considering takeover bid for Kansas City Southern: WSJ

(Reuters) - A group of buyout investors are considering a takeover bid for Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) for a deal value of about $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group Inc’s (BX.N) infrastructure arm and Global Infrastructure Partners are together exploring a deal and speaking to banks about financing, the report said.

Earlier this month, the cross-border railroad between the United States and Mexico said its network experienced a rapid decline in volumes followed by an unprecedented rebound that has forced the company to optimize its cost structure.

Kansas City had also announced several organizational changes effective July 1.

The WSJ report added that there is no guarantee the private equity companies will proceed with a formal offer or that Kansas City Southern would be receptive.

Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $16 billion, was not immediately available for comment on the WSJ report.