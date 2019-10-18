Kansas City Southern profit beats, fueled by Mexico petroleum shipments

FILE PHOTO: A freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Railroad operator Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in refined fuel shipments to Mexico and ongoing cost cuts.

Shares in the company, which derives one-third of its revenue from Mexico, jumped 3.8% to $140.62 in premarket trading.

“We have a positive outlook for the rest of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ottensmeyer said on a conference call with analysts.

The results come as the railroad industry is seeing volumes fall amid competition from low-priced, long-haul truckers and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff spats with key trade partners like China and Mexico.

Third-quarter net income available to common stockholders rose to $180.1 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.5 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to $747.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $734.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Refined fuel products and liquid petroleum gas shipments to Mexico rose sharply. Those were partly offset by lower revenue from frac sand, crude oil and automotive shipments.

Efficiency improved during the quarter, when operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, fell 2.7 points to 60.7% from a year ago.