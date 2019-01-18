Kansas City Southern quarterly profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Regional railroad operator Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Friday reported quarterly adjusted profit that topped Wall Street estimates, after revenue climbed 5 percent.

The company, which has extensive operations in Mexico, reported net income of $161.8 million, or $1.59 per share, down from $552.4 million, or $5.33 per share, a year earlier when it booked a large gain from the sweeping revamp of the U.S. tax code.

Excluding items, it earned $1.56 per share. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.53 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.