July 19, 2019

Kansas City Southern revenue rises 4.6%

(Reuters) - Railroad operator Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) reported a 4.6% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, helped by an increase in petroleum shipments to Mexico.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kansas City Southern earned $1.64 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.61, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue increased to $714 million from $682.4 million.

