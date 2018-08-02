FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Activist hedge fund PrimeStone halves stake in KCom Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PrimeStone Capital, KCom Group’s second biggest shareholder, cut its stake in the British telecoms company by more than half to 3.86 percent, a filing showed on Thursday.

Activist hedge fund PrimeStone, which was founded by three former partners from The Carlyle Group, had a 8.43 percent stake in KCom.

Europe-focused activist Teleios Capital increased its stake in KCom to 10.13 percent from 6.01 percent, a separate filing showed.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Maiya Keidan in London

