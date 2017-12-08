FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2017 / 6:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Growth plan for MLS

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko discusses how Major League Soccer has grown to this point and the steps it needs to take to become a bigger force in the global game. Plus, my take on Roger Goodell’s role with the NFL and why Detroit should win one of two expansion franchises MLS plans to award by the end of 2017.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

