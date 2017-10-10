FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latest NCAA scandal shows why student athletes need to be paid: Vaccaro
#Keeping Score
October 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 10 days ago

Latest NCAA scandal shows why student athletes need to be paid: Vaccaro

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Former Nike marketing star Sonny Vaccaro discusses the fraud charges filed in late September against college basketball assistant coaches. Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan among others, explains why paying athletes could minimize these issues. He also discusses the role of the NCAA and how he helped develop the marketing plan to grow Nike’s basketball business. Plus, how Las Vegas’s newest professional sports team is getting off to a solid start.

The NCAA logo is seen on the side of a hotel in Dallas, Texas, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

