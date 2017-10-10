Latest NCAA scandal shows why student athletes need to be paid: Vaccaro

Former Nike marketing star Sonny Vaccaro discusses the fraud charges filed in late September against college basketball assistant coaches. Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan among others, explains why paying athletes could minimize these issues. He also discusses the role of the NCAA and how he helped develop the marketing plan to grow Nike’s basketball business. Plus, how Las Vegas’s newest professional sports team is getting off to a solid start.

