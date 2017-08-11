FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jay Cutler provides a shot in arm for Dolphins
August 11, 2017 / 6:39 PM / a day ago

Jay Cutler provides a shot in arm for Dolphins

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Why the Miami Dolphins’ signing of quarterback Jay Cutler was a good business decision. Plus, a look at the continued effort of the Jacksonville Jaguars to make an impression on NFL fans in London and the relationship between the LPGA and a major sponsor. We talk with former adviser to President George W. Bush and current Wal-Mart executive Dan Bartlett.

 

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

