a month ago
How Major League Baseball could improve player performance
#Keeping Score
July 14, 2017 / 5:22 PM / a month ago

How Major League Baseball could improve player performance

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Catapult president of North America Brian Kopp discusses the company's wearable technology and its relationship with Major League Baseball. He also talks about the growth of the business and its long-term strategy. Plus, an update on bidding for the Miami Marlins and future Olympic games.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.)
