March 15, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Fine Food, Sweet Facilities and the Future of Indian Wells

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Tommy Haas went from life on the court to running a tennis tournament. Haas hopes an idyllic location and top-shelf amenities can “decouch” enough fans to keep Indian Wells among the key stops on the tour.

Listen here

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

