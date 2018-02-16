FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Scott Hamilton on the importance of failure

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Gold medal winner Scott Hamilton talks about why failure is key to success. The figure skating champion also gives his take on the competition on the ice at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and discusses his fight to overcome cancer and raise money for the cause.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

