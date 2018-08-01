Minor leagues win some major deals

With 40 million fans a year, Minor League Baseball offers a big upside for sponsors. Maury Gallagher, founder and CEO of Allegiant Airlines, talks with sports business expert Rick Horrow about why he’s inked a marquee sponsorship with the minors. Plus, a look at the runaway ad money behind the MLB All-Star Game.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.