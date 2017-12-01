FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2017 / 4:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tiger Woods to boost Golf Channel ratings 40 pct

Golf Channel Executive Producer Molly Solomon talks about what Tiger’s return to competitive golf this weekend means for the game and the network’s ratings. She also discusses the evolution of the sport and the kinds of competitions the channel may cover. Plus, a discussion of college football coaching salaries and which Major League Baseball team could end up with Japanese superstar Shohei Otani. 

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

