Building football’s footprint abroad

Patrick Steenberge, founder and president of Global Football, has traveled to 28 countries and six continents on his mission to bring “American football” to a worldwide audience through youth participation. In this week’s episode of Keeping Score, Rick Horrow explores the sport’s potential growth abroad and explains what makes this year’s Super Bowl unique.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.