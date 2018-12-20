Raising the bar on athletes giving back

Many pro athletes embrace philanthropy after hanging up their cleats but NFL Hall of Famer Curtis Martin has built a new model for charitable giving and aims to give half his income toward helping others. Sports business expert Rick Horrow talks with the five-time Pro Bowler, and also gives an update on the state of the NFL.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.