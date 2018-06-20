Place your bets - on sports

Legal sports betting could soon come to a state near you after last month’s Supreme Court ruling opened the doors to states that want to regulate and tax the activity. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about where and how legal sports wagering will roll out, and how much money the states – and bookmakers like William Hill – stand to receive from it. Digital editor Amy Tennery talks with reporter Hilary Russ, who was in New Jersey’s Monmouth Park Racetrack to cover the excitement over the state’s first legal sports bets.