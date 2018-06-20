FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Keeping Score
June 20, 2018 / 10:28 PM / in 2 hours

Place your bets - on sports

Hilary Russ, Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

Legal sports betting could soon come to a state near you after last month’s Supreme Court ruling opened the doors to states that want to regulate and tax the activity. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about where and how legal sports wagering will roll out, and how much money the states – and bookmakers like William Hill – stand to receive from it. Digital editor Amy Tennery talks with reporter Hilary Russ, who was in New Jersey’s Monmouth Park Racetrack to cover the excitement over the state’s first legal sports bets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.