The softer side of sports

With Tom Brady and Michael Strahan as partners, Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports studio aims to tell powerful stories that skip the stats and focus instead on the connection between people and the games they play and watch.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.