Angela Stanford plays the long game

A pro for 18 years, golfer Angela Stanford understands the pressure of the game better than most. She’s golfed her way to six LPGA tour wins, including her first major title this week, and honed her business acumen for a life beyond the links. Plus, sport business expert Rick Horrow explains how changes to the PGA tour could impact pros and fans alike.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.