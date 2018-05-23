Drivers, start your engines…

The Indy 500 is one of the oldest events in American sports but the business end of racing – and most major sports – is rapidly changing to ratchet up fan engagement and deliver even bigger sponsorship dollars. No one knows that better than Mark Miles, the president and CEO of Hulman & Company and the man behind the Indy 500, who spent time with sports business expert Rick Horrow discussing ways leagues, teams and great events can keep the pace.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.