January 26, 2018 / 5:07 PM / in 2 hours

How the Texans helped rebuild Houston

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes discusses the team’s community involvement especially after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. He also talks about the effort that went into hosting Super Bowl LI in 2017 and what Minneapolis is going through now as it prepares to host this year’s game.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

