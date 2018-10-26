Cavaliers CEO charts the post-LeBron landscape

It’s easy to get your fans to show up when LeBron James is on the court – less so when he’s not. Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski sat down with Rick Horrow this week to discuss his more than 30 years of experience leading pro franchises through the ups and downs, explaining why fan experience is more important than ever.
Listen here
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters