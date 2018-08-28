FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Remembering John McCain

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

The Arizona senator had strong feeling on sports, and in a 2016 conversation expounded on the NFL’s ill-fated “pay for patriotism” black eye and why he wouldn’t want “a single dime of taxpayer dollars” spent on subsidizing sports venues.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

