Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Keeping Score
March 29, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Keeping stars solvent

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

As March Madness swirls and football free agency breaks records, a top-ranked financial advisor breaks down why so many of the top athletes crash and burn financially.

Listen here

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
