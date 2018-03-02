720 million rea$ons to host the Super Bowl

Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson discusses the economic impact of hosting large events like the Super Bowl and Final Four. While the state’s former speaker of the house Andy Tobin talks about the role sports can play in establishing lasting business relationships for the state. Plus why the Olympic movement was the big winner in Pyeongchang.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.