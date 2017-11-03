FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Struggles facing NFL and Under Armour
#Keeping Score
November 3, 2017 / 6:50 PM / in an hour

Struggles facing NFL and Under Armour

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Two corporations facing tough times. We look at the challenges confronting their leaders and what could happen next. Plus, how the Atlanta Falcons have used their new stadium to develop a stronger connection to the people of the city and help boost the local economy. A conversation with Frank Fernandez who ‎serves as Vice President of Community Development  with the foundation of Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

The national anthem before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, August 26, 2017. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

