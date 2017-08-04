FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in 6 days

From running the Raiders to running BIG3

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Former Oakland Raiders CEO and current BIG3 CEO Amy Trask talks about her experience in the executive ranks of the NFL team and the 3-on-3 basketball league. The author of "You Negotiate Like a Girl" also discusses her view of gender in the workplace. Plus...details on some of the top athletes in the Horrow Sports/MVPindex Power 100.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.)
