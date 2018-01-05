Buffalo Bills face key stadium decision

The Buffalo Bills will soon have to decide whether to renovate its existing stadium or build a new facility. We discuss the options with Bruce Popko, chief operating officer of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the franchise. Pegula Sports also runs the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans and the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits, so Popko talks about his role dealing with them too.

