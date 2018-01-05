FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 11:43 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Buffalo Bills face key stadium decision

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

The Buffalo Bills will soon have to decide whether to renovate its existing stadium or build a new facility. We discuss the options with Bruce Popko, chief operating officer of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the franchise. Pegula Sports also runs the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans and the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits, so Popko talks about his role dealing with them too.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

