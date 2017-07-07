FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
How the Cal Ripken, Sr. foundation succeeds like a business
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Keeping Score
July 7, 2017 / 1:52 PM / in 3 months

How the Cal Ripken, Sr. foundation succeeds like a business

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation CEO Steve Salem discusses how the organization in many ways operates just like a business. He also talks about its mission and growth. The foundation has built 65 youth development parks in all 50 states serving more than 1.2 million children each year. Plus, who could joins Stephen Curry in the NBA’s $200 million club and the impact of having the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.)
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.