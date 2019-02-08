A Super Bowl host's delicate balancing act

From city infrastructure to stadium facilities, the NFL sets a high bar for anyone who wants to host its championship game. Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee COO Brett Daniels spent years finessing his group’s bid for Super Bowl LIII, while also working to keep Atlanta’s residents happy. Sports business expert Rick Horrow caught up with Daniels during Super Bowl weekend to talk about this delicate balancing act — and whether Atlanta met its lofty $185 million financial goal.
