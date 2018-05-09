At Indy, driving change

The one thing that hasn’t changed in Indy Car racing since Lyn St. James was among the sport’s pioneering women: Drivers have to keep sponsors happy. As this year’s Indy 500 approaches, she’s now training more women on how to navigate that fastest of tracks.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.