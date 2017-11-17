FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cal Ripken Junior turns baseball into an outdoor classroom
November 17, 2017 / 6:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cal Ripken Junior turns baseball into an outdoor classroom

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Junior discusses his work building baseball fields to help at-risk youth learn the sport and valuable life lessons that go with playing it. Plus, how the tax bill in Congress could impact stadium construction and how Amazon is increasing its involvement in streaming sports.

Baltimore Orioles former shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. is interviewed during workouts the day before game one of the 2014 ALCS at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Credit: Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

