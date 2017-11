High-speed raceway for drivers and fans

The Phoenix Raceway is undergoing a major upgrade as part of a partnership with a technology company to provide faster internet connectivity to fans and more interactive experiences. Bryan Sperber who is the president of the motorsports facility explains the project. Plus, a look at a new survey ranking the most marketable players in the NBA.

