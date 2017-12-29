Why Bob Stoops likes the College Football Playoff but not overtime rules

Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops discusses why he likes the College Football Playoff system and doesn’t want it to expand. Plus, he recommends a change to the overtime rules that he thinks would speed up games. Also, a look at some of the top sports business stories of 2017.

