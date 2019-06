FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker symbol for The Kellogg Company, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Tuesday it would take a pretax charge of about $35 million for restructuring its North American business following the sale of its popular Keebler brand and other assets.

The charges include about $20 million of expenses related to employee severance and termination benefits, the cereal maker said in a regulatory filing.