October 31, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Kellogg cuts full-year profit outlook, shares fall

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Various types of Kellogg's cereals are pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) cut its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, as the cereal maker spends more on advertising and faces higher distribution costs, sending its shares down 5.5 percent.

Kellogg now expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to increase in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent, down from the prior outlook of a 11 percent to 13 percent rise.

Analysts on average were expecting a 11.9 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit, according to Refinitiv data.

Kellogg also said cereal consumption in the United States was impacted by a June recall of its Honey Smacks cereal.

The company recalled an estimated 1.3 million cases of the product due to a potential salmonella contamination.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $380 million, or $1.09 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $288 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2AEO7sX)

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

