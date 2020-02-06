Kellogg full-year earnings outlook misses estimates, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker symbol for The Kellogg Company, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg (K.N) on Thursday forecast full-year earnings well below market expectations, hurt by the sale of its Keebler cookie business and other assets to Nutella maker Ferrero SpA.

Shares in Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg declined 6.3% in premarket trading.

Kellogg, which makes Pringles, Cheez-Its and Pop-Tarts, said it expected adjusted earnings per share to decline by between 3% and 4% in 2020, falling short of the 3.8% increase analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv.

Over the past year, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company has undergone a restructuring, hoping to revitalize its business and attract health-conscious consumers who are not buying the sugary cereals that were once a staple of American breakfast tables.

In April, Kellogg sold Keebler and its fruit-flavored snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion so it could focus on its core cereals and snacks businesses.

The divestments also hurt fourth-quarter sales, which declined 2.8% to $3.22 billion.

Kellogg reported a net income attributable to itself of $145 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a loss of $84 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. In the comparative quarter, earnings were hurt by a strong dollar, the costs of an ongoing restructuring and preparations for Brexit.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned 91 cents per share in the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 28, beating analysts expectations of 85 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Kellogg has over the past year amped up spending on promotions and advertising, while making snack-pack versions of classic products that appeal to on-the-go shoppers.