FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker symbol for The Kellogg Company, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg (K.N) on Thursday posted a 2.8% decline in fourth-quarter sales, hurt by the sale of its cookie business to Nutella maker Ferrero SpA.

Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg said reported net sales fell to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 28 from $3.32 billion a year earlier.