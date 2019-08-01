Gas explosion in rural Kentucky, kills one

(Reuters) - A gas line explosion early on Thursday in a residential community in rural Kentucky sent up a ball of flame that could be seen for miles, killing one person and setting several houses on fire, a local sheriff said.

The cause of the eruption in Moreland, a community about 40 miles south of Lexington, was under investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said by phone.

A woman was killed in the explosion and was found outside her home, Folger said.

No one else appears to have been injured, but about five homes caught fire, he added.