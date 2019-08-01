Gas explosion in rural Kentucky, kills one

(Reuters) - A gas line explosion early on Thursday in a residential community in rural Kentucky sent up a ball of flame that could be seen for miles, killing one person and setting several houses on fire, a local sheriff said.
The cause of the eruption in Moreland, a community about 40 miles south of Lexington, was under investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said by phone.
A woman was killed in the explosion and was found outside her home, Folger said.
No one else appears to have been injured, but about five homes caught fire, he added.
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky