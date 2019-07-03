Blaze at Kentucky whiskey warehouse threatens 45,000 barrels of bourbon: media

(Reuters) - Kentucky firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse on Wednesday morning, which put at risk some 45,000 barrels of the whiskey, local media reported.

Two warehouses at Jim Beam’s Versailles, Kentucky, facility caught fire late Tuesday night, and crews were still trying to control the fire at one of the buildings on Wednesday morning, Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler told local TV station WKYT.

The Woodford County Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chandler told WKYT that 45,000 barrels of bourbon were in the warehouse that was still burning on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the TV station reported.